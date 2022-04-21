PM Tables UBS Report

In 2014, the O’Neill-led Government obtained an AUD$1.3 billion loan from the Union Bank of Switzerland to acquire a 10.1% share interest in Oil Search Limited.

The UBS Loan deal attracted intense criticism from the public, international observers, and members of parliament as the deal was entered into within a very short space of time without detailed scrutiny.

“After my government was formed in 2019, one of our first agenda items was to have the OC Report on the UBS Loan Deal tabled in Parliament to enable public scrutiny on the entire deal and allow appropriate actions on the investigations” PM Marape said.

Marape stated that the Commission declared that the UBS loan was entirely unnecessary because it resulted in the loss of the same shares, significant financial losses to the State of in excess of AUD 340 million (approximately 902 million Kina), lost opportunities, including the establishment of the Sovereign Wealth Fund as intended, and a significant diversion of revenues from the PNG LNG project, once the exports of LNG began in 2014.

PM Marape further added that the Commission makes specific recommendations on the question of who was responsible and what remedies should be sought against them.

“It is suffice, for now, to say that those recommendations are specific and the remedies are also specific. Needless to say, the former Prime Minister has been recommended for prosecution and to be referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption. The report also called for specific public service leaders to be referred to the leadership tribunal the PM said.

“Mr. Speaker, UBS has been named for overcharging and providing a misleading and deceptive product and should be asked to repay the amounts overcharged, and criminal sanctions should be pursued both in Papua New Guinea and Australia’ he added.

“The legal firm Norton Rose Fullbright’s failure to give proper advice to the State should be further examined and the firm banned from doing work for the State and the SOE for five years, and former and current UBS and NRFA personnel have been named to be banned from providing services to the State or any SOEs for five years.”

The Prime Minister added that the report of the COI also contains a number of recommendations, particularly on the following:

Amendments to the Commission of Inquiry Act, to improve and enhance its powers;

Improvements to our public service system in keeping proper records and documentation of government businesses;

Prohibition of certain foreign individuals and entities, from doing any work for the State, by reason of their conduct;

Amendments to the leadership code, to enable retrospective accountability of persons under the Leadership Code;

Investigations against UBS and the law firm Norton Rose Fullbright, on their conduct in respect of their duty of care to the State and the management of the conflict of interest;

Amendments to relevant legislations covering overseas commercial loans by the Government, to ensure prior parliamentary approval above a defined level; and

Implementation of the Sovereign Wealth Fund and its relevant functions and features.

“Mr. Speaker, as we approach the date of issue of writs, I wish to state on record that any Government worth its words must undertake to implement the recommendations of the COI including the pursuit of restitution on behalf of the State against the corporations involved in the UBS Deal based on the findings of the COI.

“The people’s house must ensure that those who have the propensity of entering into such deals are never given another opportunity to lead the government again.”