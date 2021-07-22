PM Slams Misinformation On Vaccination

He was speaking at the APEC Informal Leaders Retreat recently. Although while mentioning this and the people’s right in making the choice to vaccination.

It was clear that the PM Marape was aware of the world’s current move into accepting COVID-19 vaccination as the new way of living and travel.

PM highlighted that Papua New Guinea is among the countries that are still lagging behind in vaccinating its population.

PM Marape revealed a dismal figure of 0.05 per cent of the 10 million population to have already vaccinated against most Asia Pacific Cooperation (APEC) countries who are seeing better successes in inoculating their various populations.

“Religious sensitivity, cultural sensitivity, and more significantly, fake news on social media has made our people hesitate to get vaccinated,” he said.

PM Marape informed his APEC counterparts that PNG’s vaccination is still “voluntary” but as borders open and travel requirements demand vaccination, Papua New Guineans will receive it if they want to travel and do business.

The supply and immediate access to the vaccines was the central theme running through the vein of the talks at the retreat as a number of APEC countries voiced challenges in their respective population’s continuing reluctance to be vaccinated.

Through the reports given by the leaders’ has shown that the developed APEC countries have better success at vaccinating their people than developing countries, whose population refuse to receive the immunization.