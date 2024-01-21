PM sets high expectations for ministers

The Prime Minister underscored the government's commitment to delivering development for the people of Papua New Guinea, emphasising the responsibility of the six newly-appointed ministers and those reshuffled.

The Prime Minister made the six new ministerial appointments and reshuffled Cabinet last Thursday January 18th.

“My government is now into its second year in office, and I want to remind the new ministers and those reshuffled that our job is to deliver development to our people,” Prime Minister Marape reiterated.

He highlighted the strategic placement of ministers to ensure specific sectors are revitalised and operating at full capacity. Adding that those appointed are expected to step up and deliver in their respective roles.

Prime Minister Marape emphasised the equal importance of all ministries, stating: "There is no big minister or small ministry; all ministers are the same. In a house of equals, some were picked ahead of others, considering regional and political party balances in our government coalition. I also considered young leaders, taking into account that they are the future.”

The newly appointed ministers are:

Koroba-Kopiago MP William Bando (United Resources Party) as Coffee Minister

Nipa-Kutubu MP Dr William Joseph (Social Democratic Party) as Defence Minister

Popondetta MP Richard Masere (Greens Party) as Key Constitutional Offices Minister

Kundiawa-Gembogl MP Muguwa Dilu (PANGU Pati) as Mining Minister

Esa’ala MP Jimmy Maladina (PANGU Pati) as Petroleum Minister

Obura-Wonenara MP John Boito (PANGU Pati) as Agriculture Minister

In notable changes, Defence Minister Win Daki (PANGU Pati) has been reassigned to Commerce and Industry, filling the vacancy left by the court ousting of former minister Henry Amuli. Coffee Minister Joe Kuli (United Resources Party) has been moved to Correctional Services.

Additionally, the Internal Security portfolio, encompassing Police and Correctional Services, has been divided, with Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr (PANGU Pati) focusing exclusively on Police.

Prime Minister Marape also disclosed adjustments to major portfolios: