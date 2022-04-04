PM To Receive COI UBS Loan Report

Chief Commissioner Sir Salamo Injia on Thursday, 30th of April adjourned proceedings to Tuesday, following the absence of Prime Minister Marape from the country.



Sir Salamo also informed the inquiry that the 15-volume report is still in Brisbane and arrangements are being made to airfreight it, into the country. “The Commission is pleased to announce that it has completed it inquiry and its report is ready to be delivered. “The report is with Commissioner Margret White in Brisbane and arrangements are being made to airfreight the report for its physical presentation at the public hearing.”



“The intended recipient, Prime Minister James Marape is on an official trip, thus the proceeding is extended.



PM Marape, earlier during the inquiry, defended the lengthy report adding that it is not a waste of time and money.