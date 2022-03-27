PM Pays Tribute To Samb

He said this when paying tribute to the late Goilala MP, Commerce and Industry Minister and PANGU Pati strongman, as the casket laid in state in Parliament this week.



Prime Minister Marape has described the late MP as a true Bouganvillean Minister who puts Bougainville first than his Goilala district.



He said this was exemplified when Samb unselfishly gave heavy machinery to North Bougainville on behalf of the people of Goilala.



Late Samb handed over K2 million worth of machinery to the people of North Bougainville and he made a profound statement that ‘Benefits, North Bougainville people you will get, but blessings Goilala will receive’.



Prime Minister Marape said Samb was a leader who helped to raise hope amid gloom-and-doom, and whose character was embodied in the vision of good governance and honesty.

He praised Samb for his support in passing the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Act and the Whistleblowers’ Act in 2020.



The body of the late MP will be flown to Goilala district today for burial.