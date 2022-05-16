PM Pays Tribute To Late Basil

Present to receive the casket at the airport, was Prime Minister James Marape, Minister in charge of National Events Justin Tkatchenko, fellow MPs and members of the United Labor Party.

Relatives and the general community in Port Moresby showed up to mourn with the family of the late Deputy Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Marape described the death of the late Deputy as incomprehensible and unexpected.

The PM said, “It is a loss that no words can correctly express. We stand with the family. We stand with the people of Wau/Bulolo. We stand with the people of Morobe Province. We stand with the United Labour Party. We stand with every citizen, man and woman, boy and girl of our beloved country to receive the DPM of our country for the last time.”

PM Marape said Late Basil excelled to the highest standard in his service to his people of Wau/Bulolo, the people of Morobe and Papua New Guinea. The Prime Minister said Papua New Guinea will give their highest respects to the late Deputy Prime Minister.

“We will give him in his final tour of duty, the highest recognition he deserves. I just wish that you are alive today, but you have taken your last breath last week Wednesday. We will honor you in passing, as we have honored you when you were alive.”