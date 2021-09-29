PM: Partners Key To Developments

Prime Minister, James Marape said this when presenting during the 76th UN General Assembly meet in New York recently.

He praised World Bank, IMF, ADB including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, European Union and the US for their continues support to the development of the country.

“It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the great work under the leadership of the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica and the UN Secretary-General for financing developing countries to recover and build back from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He said the Government has prioritised investment in the agricultural sector as an engine of economic growth and prosperity for the country. The strategic interventions are a combination of credit scheme, freight and price subsidies, which has helped, broaden the scope and reach of agricultural production.

“This will not only help broaden the tax base and generate additional revenue the country needs for development, but also more importantly improve our rural communities’ lives and livelihoods and enable them to be proactive nation builders,” the Prime Minister said.

He said: “Our largely rural-based economy is dependent on subsistence agriculture and it is the government’s desire to transform the agriculture sector into a reliable, commercial, sustainable food system. In addition, it will address food security, climate resilience, conservation and management of our vast biodiversity.”

PM Marape said the Government has set targets to increase cash crop production by 30 percent and livestock production by 30 percent by 2025 and develop taxation incentives for local farmers.

Additionally, these include the formulation of an Agriculture and Livestock Diversification Plan by 2025, and our efforts to increase down-stream processing by 30 percent in 2025, and ensure local landowners and provincial Government’s participate in equity sharing and downstream business spin-offs.

“Our efforts in the agriculture sector ties in well with the important global efforts under the UN Food Systems Summit, convened recently by the UN Secretary-General.

“For PNG, we have identified five Key Priority Actions that forms our National Pathway to transform our Food Systems that will build a sustainable, equitable, resilient and healthier food system in our country.

Meanwhile, PM Marape also shared the national statement at the Food Systems Summit on Monday evening.

He highlighted that PNG with its abundant land has the potential to serve as a food basket for the Asia-Pacific region. Particularly at a time when food security around the world is been threatened by the ravages of climate change, sea-level rise and other crisis.

“We welcome multi-stakeholder partnership and investment to transform our organic food systems and support address the global challenges relating to hunger, poverty, malnutrition, food security that fosters better health outcomes.”