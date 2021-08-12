PM: Parliament Will Decide on B’ville Independence

Prime Minister Marape responded by stating the importance of the consultations adding that it was as challenging as the issues affecting the country’s economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There can be no greater issue facing our government, our country when one part of our county decides or has decided to break away and be an independent nation,” he said.

PM Marape said he will be releasing a statement next week about the discussions during the consultations so that Parliament is guided and citizens are aware outcome of the dialogue.

He added that the referendums are the outcome of the 2001 Bougainville Peace Agreement, highlighting three main aspects and is the guiding principle for the consultations that have taken place in Kokopo and Wabag.

2001 Peace Agreement key aspects:

The full autonomy arrangement

Weapons disposal

The agreement to a constitutionally guaranteed referendum on Bougainville’s political future within the 20-year time frame (the deadline being 2019)

PM Marape said the Government had little choice but to deal with the Referendum because it is a key requirement in the peace agreement.

He acknowledged that 97.7 per cent Bougainvilleans voted for Independence over greater autonomy.

PM Marape further stated that the main issue now is the country’s Constitution as there is no provision for Independence.

“Constitution blo umi nogat provision blo independence kamap lo wanpla part blo country blo umi. But lo bihainim ass tingting blo 2001 Peace Agreement, displa process i ran na mi luk save lo hamas gavman i kam na go. Hamaspla ol ministers ol kam na go ol I wok lo displa,” said PM Marape.

He said previous government have handled the issue with due diligence and sensitivity.

PM Marape said that during the consultations the ABG leaders and the Government reached an understanding, stating clarity that the PNG Government would have to deal with the issue of Bougainville’s Independence in Parliament.

He said that for the first time since 2001, there was recognition on both sides in Wabag, clearly with undisputed fact that there is a silence in the Constitution regarding the independence for Bougainville.

PM Marape said the priority is to secure the rest of the country from seeking fully autonomy before amending the Constitution for Bougainville’s independence.

He said Bougainville is the only exception. The Prime Minister said provinces can seek autonomy in regards to functionality but not autonomy for independence and thus seeks to secure a legal pathway.

An amendment in the country’s Constitution will need to be made to allow for Bougainville’s independence.