PM Orders Health Minister To Intervene

The Prime Minister was responding to Member for Abau, Sir Puka Temu during Question Time today. Sir Puka told Parliament that most often the people from Central were turned away from Port Moresby and Gerehu General Hospitals.

"Our people are always turned back from seeking medical treatment in the city hospital.

"Why are doctors turning our people away?"

Prime Minister Marape when responding assured the people of Central Province that they have every right to seek medical treatment in all city hospitals.

He said such behaviour by doctors turning Central patients away is uncalled for.

"We are living on the land belonging to the Central people and they must be respected at all times and given priority in all city hospitals.

"We cannot be sending them away," he told Parliament.

Prime Minister Marape went on and assured the Central people on the establishment of Central hospital at Bautama outside of Port Moresby.