PM offers condolences to The Royal Family

The Prime Minister said The Duke accompanied Her Majesty to Papua New Guinea on various Royal visits over the years, and these visits will be fondly held and cherished by the people of Papua New Guinea.

The Royal Family has released details of The Duke’s funeral.

It will take place this Saturday 17 April 2021 at 3pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The Duke’s funeral will be a Ceremonial Royal Funeral, the same as for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, rather than a State Funeral.

According to the Royal Family official website, The Duke of Edinburgh was devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for over 60 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952, until his death.

In 2009 he became the longest serving British consort, a distinction previously held by Queen Charlotte, George III’s consort.

It explains that the role of The Queen’s consort is primarily to provide companionship and moral and practical support to the Monarch.

Throughout these years, Prince Philip established a significant role for himself in his own right, creating an extensive and important portfolio, based on his personal interests, all of which he carried out in support of Her Majesty's duties.

Prime Minister Marape expressed great sadness at his loss, and offered PNG’s collective thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family, in their period of mourning.

Photo courtesy: royal.uk / The Royal Family