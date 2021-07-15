PM Offers Condolences To Late H.E Anga

The late Diplomat was the Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, and long serving resident Diplomat in PNG. He was described by Prime Minister Marape as a dear friend.

Prime Minister Marape expressed PNG’s sympathies to the spouse and immediate families of the late High Commissioner, in a letter to the Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare.

“His contributions are immense to the enhancement of our bilateral relations and is evidenced through the many existing Papua New Guinea/Solomon Islands cooperative arrangements,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“As a seasoned senior foreign Diplomat in Papua New Guinea he was appointed as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, a responsibility he carried with much finesse and ease in managing and guiding the interests of his colleague Diplomats.

“I personally knew High Commissioner Anga and appreciate his untiring efforts to the furtherance of our bilateral relations,” he added.

The Prime Minister also paid his respects in signing the condolence book at the memorial service of the late Diplomat.

He said, as a token of appreciation to Anga’s long services in PNG, the government of Papua New Guinea will bear all responsibilities to ensure the late High Commissioner’s body is repatriated to Honiara.