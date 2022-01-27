PM in Mendi for project launch

The Prime Minister travelled to Mendi to launch major projects initiated and funded by the government.

The projects include the sealing of the long-waited Mendi-Tari Highway which was funded at a total cost of K400 million; the K300 million Mendi hospital, the Gulf- Southern Highlands Highway and the electrification projects in the province. These are some of the major developments that are changing the face of the province and the people’s mindset.

This is the first visit for the Prime Minister to Mendi.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Planning, Rainbo Paita, Hela Governor Philip Undialu, and Minister for Works Michael Nali.

They were welcomed at the Mendi airport by Southern Highlands Governor William Powi and other provincial leaders.

More to come.