PM Marape welcomes Finnish Ambassador

In a meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, PM Marape extended an invitation for Finnish businesses to explore investment opportunities in Papua New Guinea.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Marape emphasized the strategic position of Papua New Guinea as a gateway to the flourishing markets of Asia. He encouraged Finnish investments in key sectors such as Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, Green Energy, Information Technology, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing.

"I welcome and congratulate you as you take up your appointment as the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to PNG. We look forward to working closely with you during your tour of duty," stated PM Marape.

Highlighting Papua New Guinea's role as a leader among Pacific island nations and its robust democratic values, the Prime Minister outlined the nation's strong relations with various Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, India, South Korea, and China.

"In the area of Agriculture, we have a great deal of arable land with produce that are still very much organic. I invite businesses and companies from your country to ours; the opportunities are here," he said.

Drawing attention to the direct trade route from Papua New Guinea to Asia, PM Marape urged Finland to capitalize on this opportunity, citing the vast Asian market with nearly five billion people.

Papua New Guinea and Finland established diplomatic ties in 1977, and PM Marape expressed his eagerness to enhance economic activities between the two nations. Despite trade volumes favoring Finland since 2015, the Prime Minister sees the potential for growth with Ambassador Mattila-Budich in her new role.

In addition to economic collaboration, the press release highlighted Finland's regional support for Climate Change efforts in the South Pacific. Establishing the Finnish-Pacific Project through the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SHREP) demonstrates Finland's commitment to addressing environmental challenges in the region.