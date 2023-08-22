PM Marape urges ceasefire amidst tribal conflict

Speaking out in a recent press conference, Prime Minister Marape expressed his deep concern over the escalating tribal disputes and loss of life, imploring the warring factions to lay down their weapons and embrace a path of reconciliation.

The recent distressing incident, in which five suspected hired gunmen were brutally killed and their graphic images widely circulated on social media, was vehemently condemned by the Prime Minister. He characterized this act as "jungle justice," emphasizing the urgent need for a more peaceful and equitable resolution to the conflicts that have gripped the region.

Prime Minister Marape asserted that violence has no place in our society, and 'jungle justice' is not the answer.

"In addressing this issue, I also extend a cautionary message to those who have taken up arms as hired gunmen: the people of Enga have expressed their exhaustion with external interference in their tribal matters, as evidenced tragically over the weekend. The desire for peace among the people of Enga is evident and should guide our actions moving forward."

Prime Minister Marape declared that specific directives have been issued to the Police Commissioner, David Manning, to intervene decisively in the ongoing tribal clashes in Enga. The aim is to suppress the escalation of violence and apprehend those who persist in fanning the flames of armed conflicts.

In a poignant call for peace, Prime Minister Marape said that rigorous investigations have been launched into the financiers of these tribal clashes, many of whom reside outside the Enga Province.

To all involved factions, he beseeched them to relinquish their weapons and allow the progressive peace initiatives spearheaded by the Enga Provincial Government to take root.

Prime Minister Marape warned that those who defy the law will ultimately face its consequences, including incarceration, as a precedent has already been set in the neighbouring Hela Province, where over 50 tribal fighters have been apprehended and are undergoing due legal processes for appropriate penalties.

He said individuals caught in possession of firearms could face life imprisonment stressing that while the situation is under intense scrutiny across the province.

Stating that tribal conflicts should not disrupt the vital transportation routes along the Highlands Highway, connecting crucial areas such as the Porgera Gold Mine, Wapenamenda, Wabag, and other pivotal parts of Enga. Essential public services, including education and healthcare, must remain unaffected.

"Our commitment to upholding law and order remains unwavering. In light of recent events, a comprehensive review of the police structure in Enga is underway, alongside an assessment of the role of the PNG Defence Force.

“Special police operations have already been deployed in Enga and the western Highlands region, reaffirming our dedication to maintaining the principles of law and order,” he warned.

As Enga Province stands at a critical juncture, the Prime Minister's impassioned plea for peace echoes the sentiment of countless citizens who yearn for an end to the strife that has marred their communities.