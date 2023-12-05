PM Marape travels to Australia on Wednesday

The agreement will be finalized following a one-on-one bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

This landmark agreement, among others, encompasses Australian Federal Police support for the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, reinforcing mutual security interests in the region.

Prime Minister Marape emphasised the strategic importance of this security arrangement for both Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“The security arrangement is in the best interest of Papua New Guinea and also for Australia and its regional security interests,” stated Prime Minister Marape today.

“Cabinet will fully endorse the finer details before Prime Minister Albanese and I sign off. Australian police officers will work under the command and control of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and the Police Commissioner.”

The agreement extends to potential Australian support for the Police Training Academy at Bomana and explores the creation of a regional academy within Papua New Guinea.

Marape highlighted the enduring partnership between Australia and Papua New Guinea, particularly in strategic economic and bilateral relations. He underscored the shared security interests and the need to protect the sea border from illegal fishing and exploitation.

“Australia and Papua New Guinea share common security interests, and such security arrangements are vital to maintaining law-and-order in the region, safeguarding economic and trading interests,” said Marape.

In addition to the security agreement, the Prime Minister will attend the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference & Exhibition set for December 10-13 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

He will address businesses and major resources companies operating in Papua New Guinea, promoting the country as a favorable investment destination.