PM Marape thanks ADB

He made this statement during a meeting with ADB Vice-President Scott Morris in Port Moresby.

Mr. Morris is in PNG to discuss ADB’s assistance programme with various stakeholders, including high-level government officials and civil society, and to visit project sites.

PNG joined ADB in 1971 and as of 2023, ADB had committed 271 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totalling US$4.7 billion (K16.29 billion) to PNG.

ADB’s current sovereign portfolio includes 11 projects worth US$1.39 billion (K4.82 billion). ADB’s current assistance programme in PNG focuses on improving transport infrastructure, with priority on roads and civil aviation; building resilience to climate change; strengthening public sector management; and expanding access to energy, health, and education services. Moving forward, ADB’s support to PNG will also emphasise investments in water, sanitation, hygiene, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

“I thank ADB for its continuous assistance to PNG over the years,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“ADB has been good to us every step of the way and has supported us with various projects such as the highly-successful Civil Aviation Development Investment Programme (CADIP), higher education, road infrastructure, and many more.

“These projects include the Highlands Highway from Nadzab in Morobe to Kagamuga in Western Highlands, airport developments in Kavieng, Manus, Alotau, Wapenamenda, Madang, Mendi and Tari, interventions into PNG Power Ltd and Air Niugini, and many more.

“Our portfolio with ADB is much higher than other countries in the region.

“We welcome the continuation and improvement of ADB-supported projects throughout PNG as we work towards becoming a middle-income earning nation at the very earliest.”

Mr. Morris told Prime Minister Marape that ADB is looking into diversifying its portfolio in PNG, including in the agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Marape said PNG, with the development of several resource projects in the country over the next 10-15 years, will need assistance from ADB during this time to bridge the gap.

“This time around, possibly 10 years from today, our country’s economy will be far better than now,” he said.

“We have several major resource projects on the way which will bring in substantial revenue into the country.”

Mr. Morris, who is responsible for ADB’s operations in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, will also meet Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey, Minister of National Planning Ano Pala, Minister for Works and Highways Solan Mirisim, and other government officials and development partners. Discussions will focus on ADB’s strategic priorities for support in the country and opportunities to strengthen ADB’s country partnership strategy for PNG.