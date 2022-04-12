PM Marape thankful for royal visit

Her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, accompanied the Princess Royal on the visit to Port Moresby.

“I thank Her Royal Highness Princess Anne for visiting Papua New Guinea, a country which is very much part of the Commonwealth, with our Head of State being her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” PM Marape said.

“Princess Anne is no newcomer to PNG, having visited here several times in the past, the last being in 2005 when we celebrated out 30th Anniversary of Independence. We wish her Royal Highness and her delegation a safe travel back to the United Kingdom.

PM Marape also wished Queen Elizabeth II the best of health on the occasion of her 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary.