PM Marape sends condolences to India

“On behalf of the Government and People of Papua New Guinea, I would like to take this time to express our sincere condolences and sympathies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his people.”

Close to 300 people have lost their lives and over 1000 injured in the Indian state of Odisha in what is believed to be India’s worst rail crash in 20 years.

A passenger train hit a stationary freight train which then resulted in the pile-up of another passenger train travelling in the opposite direction of the first train.

“This is a great loss to bear and I want to join leaders around the world to acknowledge the pain and send our condolences to the families and relatives of those who have lost their lives.

“We send to you all, the Government of India, and Prime Minister Modi our thoughts and prayers for comfort, recovery and healing.”