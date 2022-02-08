PM Marape Recovering Well

The Prime Minister said today he is doing well and working in self-isolation from home.

He gave credit to God’s continued care over his life and his double vaccination, while urging citizens to give their bodies a fighting chance against the virus by going in for vaccination themselves, like him.

He said: “There is nothing seriously wrong with me. I am physically up and about. I have asked Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil to continue to stand in for me to represent me as Prime Minister on occasions where I am needed.

“So the Deputy Prime Minister continues to act while I am out of action as I self-isolate in observation of COVID protocols. By Thursday, I will do another test, and depending on the test result, I will inform the country on Friday whether I am out for work or still required to be isolated.

“In terms of my medical condition, I am alright. This is testament to the fact that I am vaccinated and God still stands watch over me and vaccination has really helped.

“When you are vaccinated, you may catch the virus but you live with it in almost a normal manner.

“You feel a little bit of headache, cold and may experience some cough but because you have been inoculated, your body is now receptive to fighting the COVID-19 virus so you live almost normally with no severe attack and a need for hospitalisation.

“I am keeping myself isolated because I do not want to be a spreader to people I contact for work and as you would understand as the Prime Minister, I am required to make contact with a lot of people, including family members.”

Using the opportunity, Prime Minister Marape has once again advised citizens to get themselves vaccinated.

He said now with the country exposed to all variant of the virus, it is advisable people are vaccinated so they could be able to live through the onslaught without the need for hospitalisation and have a better chance at recovery.

In reference to his recent trip to China, the Prime Minister said although it was shortened because of his returning a positive test result for COVID-19 and related protocols, he was satisfied with the results.

“On the China trip, I am satisfied. Although I did not meet the President, we ticked off all the necessary things that we want to do in the meeting with Premier Li Keqiang.

“I am satisfied that the short trip was fruitful and we have come back selling most of the gas by Papua LNG as well as other things we wanted to discuss."