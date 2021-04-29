PM Marape meets ABG President Toroama

The discussions focused on the formal consultations that will take place between the National Government and the ABG, which include the Joint Technical Team (JTT) and the Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) meetings later in the year and the appointment of a Moderator.

At this stage, Bertie Ahern remains the appointee for both governments, as he was involved in the ABG Referendum Commission.

Prime Minister Marape said establishing a consultation framework is critical to the success of the future consultations between the two governments.

He said, “It must be agreed to before the commencement of the process and it is understood that a Post Referendum Consultation Package, which comprises resources to facilitate political dialogue, sustain the spirit of the Bougainville Peace Agreement (BPA) and otherwise, guide consultation teams, which were endorsed by the then ABG Minister Sir Puka Temu and ABG’s Albert Punghau.”

Prime Minister Marape said that the role of the UN is critical to achieving the post referendum processes and outcomes as desired to by both sides and that the UN remains willing to undertake this role adding that the UN will chair the consultation process.

“President Toroama and I have firmed up that the Joint Technical Team and the National Technical and Bougainville Technical Team must hold their separate planning consultations before the next JSB meeting proper this year,” he said.

The National Technical Team and the Bougainville Technical Team are anticipated to meet separately on May 3 2021 to deal with the outcome of the consultations between the two leaders and to push the JSB to confirm dates for the consultations to begin.

Following the separate technical team meetings, the JTT will convene in Port Moresby on May 10 2021.

The main agenda is to plan the consultation meeting and determine the details of the next JSB meeting.

The Prime Minister said it is important for the JTT to meet before the JSB to process the outcome of the consultation meeting to allow for leaders to receive, determine and give directions to the consultation process if necessary.

A date for the consultation can only be agreed to upon the approval of the consultation framework and confirmation of both the moderator and the chair.

The first consultation to kick-start the post referendum consultation process will be held on May 17 2021.