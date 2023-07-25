PM Marape hails French President’s visit

The visit marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time a French president has visited an independent country in the Pacific.

PM Marape views President Macron's visit as a testament to Papua New Guinea's growing global connectivity and prominence on the international stage.

He expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities the visit will bring to strengthen ties between the two nations and promote bilateral cooperation.

The meeting between President Macron and Prime Minister Marape follows their earlier encounter in Gabon during the 'One-Forest' Summit, cementing the amicable relations between the two leaders.

In recent months, Papua New Guinea has engaged in fruitful discussions with several world leaders, demonstrating the nation's commitment to fostering positive developments and partnerships.

PM Marape emphasized his dedication to advancing bilateral relations with visiting dignitaries, citing the successful State visit of Indonesia's President, Joko Widodo, which resulted in tangible benefits such as the establishment of direct flights between Port Moresby and Bali.

Additionally, discussions with other esteemed leaders, including the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, have further strengthened ties and cooperation with their respective countries.

Looking back at the historic visit of Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, earlier this year, PM Marape highlighted the positive impact it had on the relationship between Papua New Guinea and Australia after 47 years of independence.

The impending visit of President Macron is seen as an opportunity to elevate Papua New Guinea's global presence, foster enduring partnerships, and unlock new avenues of cooperation with France and the international community.

As the nation eagerly awaits President Macron's arrival in Port Moresby, expectations are high for the positive outcomes that this historic visit will bring to PNG's diplomatic landscape and international standing.