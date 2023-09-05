PM Marape embarks on historic visit to Israel

This marks his inaugural journey to the Holy Land, and his primary objective is to foster substantial development collaborations between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Israel.

The pivotal moment of this Official Visit will be the inauguration of the new Papua New Guinea Embassy in Jerusalem. This symbolic gesture underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations and highlights the historical significance of the occasion.

The relationship between Papua New Guinea and the State of Israel has evolved steadily since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in May 1978. Over the years, there has been a growing trend of annual religious pilgrimages by Papua New Guineans to Israel.

However, Prime Minister Marape aims to leverage this occasion to secure Israeli support for a wide range of development initiatives. These initiatives include large-scale agricultural projects, hydro and solar energy ventures, information communication technology advancements, fisheries, higher education partnerships, and enhanced security cooperation.

During his stay in Israel, Prime Minister Marape will address an exclusive business round table attended by Israeli investors and entrepreneurs.

The focus of this gathering will be on elucidating PNG's economic landscape and the government's strategy to capitalize on downstream processes, thereby adding value to the nation's abundant renewable and non-renewable resources.

Israel's investment in PNG is already evident through innovative agricultural endeavours, including a hydroponic farm at Nine-Mile and a dairy farm at Illimo in Port Moresby, along with agricultural projects in the Southern Highlands Province.

It's important to note that this visit builds upon a significant Prime Ministerial Visit that occurred in October 2015 when a Joint Declaration of Cooperation (JDC) was established with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This declaration outlined collaborative efforts in various fields, including agriculture, hydro and solar energy, fisheries, higher education, 'learning by doing internship' programs in agriculture, and healthcare.

Furthermore, a Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports was formalized in 2013, further strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Accompanying Prime Minister Marape on this significant journey is his spouse, Rachael, as well as select senior Ministers responsible for trade and investment, energy, and agriculture.

The sisit is expected to foster deeper cooperation between Papua New Guinea and Israel in various sectors, ultimately benefiting both nations and strengthening their diplomatic relations.