PM Marape Commends Toropo

Marape made the remarks on Friday February 18 2022 at the official handover-takeover parade at Murray Barracks in Port Moresby where Major General Toropo passed on the sword to new PNGDF Commander Major General Mark Goina.

The Prime Minister described Toropo as “the greatest soldier in the country”, as he alluded to an occasion in 1995, when Toropo quit a well-paying job in the private sector to return to the army.

“He chose to come back and serve in the ranks of the PNG Defence Force. I was with him on the night he made this call to come back and serve the PNG Defence Force.

“Someone put to him, ‘it is a lower salary than your current designation’, and he made mention that his love for the uniform ‘is greater than love for money,” PM Marape said.

He told Maj-Gen Goina that his predecessors had served the country with “total distinction”.

“May this loyalty be found in you, for you yourself made you way up through the ranks. You will be leading this force into an important time in the nation’s history where challenges are great, scarcity of resources remain, but I ask you to lead your soldiers with the high dignity you have maintained thus far.

“Over the next four years, as you serve your term, our country will go past our Golden Jubilee – the 50 years when we celebrate the vibrancy of our democracy.

“Our democracy will not be what it is without key constitutional institutions like PNG Defence Force functioning efficiently, effectively, rising above petty interests, rising above corruption, rising above personal interests, rising to maintain dignity and decorum, order, civility and ensuring functionality.”

PM Marape said his Government would give its full support to the PNGDF over the next four years so that it could help build the country for the better.