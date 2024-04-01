PM Marape calls for quick response to disasters in Simbu

Prime Minister Marape said the people, schools, and public servants affected by the recent natural disasters deserve our utmost attention and care.

He said this after making an aerial inspection of areas affected by flooding and landslips caused by heavy rains in Simbu Province and other parts of the country today, Monday, 1st April 2024.

Prime Minister Marape visited the three worst affected districts of Gumine, Karamui-Sol Nomane, Kundiawa-Gembolg, and parts of Chuave and Sinesine Yongmul. The Simbu Provincial Disaster Office presented an initial assessment of the disaster and what needs to be restored to the Prime Minister.

The Simbu Disaster Response Operations Centre housed at the Mt Wilhelm Tourist Hotel in Kundiawa was also launched and witnessed by Prime Minister Marape.

The Provincial Administrator, John Punde, in presenting the report to Prime Minister Marape, indicated that a total of 14 people have been buried alive. Only a small girl managed to be rescued and is receiving medical attention. Eleven others were buried alive in mud and debris, and no bodies were recovered.

Prime Minister Marape after hearing the report and seeing the magnitude of the disaster expressed his sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those who have lost their lives, cut off from Kundiawa, and affected by the disaster.

He thanked the leaders of Gumine, Kundiawa-Gembolg, and the Simbu Provincial Government for their quick response.

"We as public servants are on call 24 hours to serve our people all the time. I just want to say thank you for your work.

"I am satisfied and happy on the work you did. After the aerial inspection of the disaster struck areas, the damage is extensive and higher. But we will help fix the damage, and the government will support you all," said Prime Minister Marape.

Prime Minister Marape also expressed his heartfelt sorrow for more than 70,000 people of Gumine and another 70,000 in Karamui-Nomane for the impact of the disaster.

He appealed to the Simbu Provincial finance officers to respond by using whatever money they had in their account.

"I do urge you to use the funding quickly, and don't wait as we will reimburse and replenish the money you use for disaster appeal.

"We must respond quicker than later and that is why I have come here to Simbu after I have visited Wewak, Pagwi, Angoram in East Sepik affected by flooding and an earthquake and Markham District in Morobe Province who were also affected by flooding.

"I appreciate the update and work on responding initially to the disaster for your valiant efforts.

"The National Government through the Department of Works and Highways will get an estimate and get the major truck road network restored," he said.

Prime Minister has also urged the Simbu Provincial Government and the affected districts to use the machines that are already there to clear up the debris that is blocking the road.

"Let us not waste time and build those infrastructure destroyed. Public servants have been cut off, and roads and bridges must be restored so the people can access the main centres.

"We will mobilize the money for Gumine and Sol-Nomane roads. For Gembolg, we will use another K5 million on emergency roads and bridge restoration and clearance.

"We have sent some funding to the Department of Works and Highways, and we have K100 million for the initial mobilization work.

"We must be honest in our work and appeal to the Simbu Provincial Works Disaster to do what you can for your people. I hope the Gumine road will be open and in two weeks' time."

Prime Minister Marape also said the initial K100 million earmarked for disaster nationwide will be relased sooner.

He said the Simbu Provincial Government will give K5 million to help the three districts. Gumine and Karamui K2 million each whilst Chuave and Sinesine Yongumul K1million each.

"The funds will be used to restore roads, schools, purchase medicines for those affected. Let's work together on this, and we will expedite the issuance of payments to the contractors and districts to restore the roads.

"A society is good and great when good people start doing little things to help themselves without waiting for others and the government to help.

"The people living along the corridors of those affected areas should allow the road to be opened.

"To avoid future disaster, let's live in areas where it's strong and can not be affected and stop building homes in areas that will be destroyed by the disasters," said Prime Minister Marape.

The Simbu Provincial Government says it is looking at ensuring access to the affected areas, and the main road must remain open and foremost.

Secondly, they plan to get the technical engineers and officers to estimate how much it will cost to rebuild infrastructure like roads, bridges, facilities like clinics, and others that have been affected.

The National Government has so far through the Works and Highways Department issued to contractors K20 million to connect the roads and infrastructure in Gumine District alone.

The Works Department estimates that the damages done are extensive and stands at K221million. And of that, Simbu is the worst affected with K72 million worth of damage to infrastructure.