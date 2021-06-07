PM Marape Assures Landowners

The PM was in the province to handover the framework agreement to the concerned Porgera Valley landowners through Enga Governor, Peter Ipatas.

The Paiam field was filled to capacity as locals sat patiently for PM Marape to arrive, it was a sight of unity portrayed by the people despite recent criticisms.

PM Marape highlighted at the gathering the need for unity among the landowner factions as the framework agreement will open doors for mutual agreement between landowners for negotiations to begin.

He assured then that the terms in the framework was in their best interest and that no landowners should be left out of the 10 per cent equity share.

“The State and Barrick through tough negotiations have finally come up with the Framework Agreement, which will be presented to you today. I fought hard for the best interest of the landowners to make sure they benefit, the 10 per cent equity belongs to the people of Porgera Valley,” PM Marape said.

He urged the landowners to work together and forget their infighting to help speed up the process for the mine to re-commence operation.

The Framework agreement also states that once all conditions for the commencement of mining operations at ‘New Porgera’ have been satisfied. The project company will make a USD 15million onetime contribution to the mining tenement landowners in return for the social license they deliver that is necessary for the mine to operate successfully.

“The people have suffered enough during the mine’s closer, there is still lack of proper health services, schools still remain closed or are rundown. Let’s work together towards reopening the mine, get some money in and start rebuilding your lives again.”