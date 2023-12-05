PM Marape arrives from Dubai

Marape expressed gratitude for France's exemplary commitment to global forest preservation, particularly in Papua New Guinea, known for hosting the world's third-largest primary rainforest.

The Prime Minister hailed France as a champion among industrialized nations answering the call to save the world's forests.

President Macron last Saturday announced a 'country package' commitment of US$100 million (K344 million) for global forest preservation in PNG.

This innovative ‘country package’ represents a groundbreaking financing mechanism arising from an international dialogue seeking to fortify North-South solidarity.

Its objectives include:

Achieving 30 per cent protection of land and sea by 2030;

Realizing a 25 per cent reduction in deforestation and forest degradation by 2025;

Establishing a sustainable financing mechanism for forest biodiversity; and

Supporting scientific research and education to nurture future generations.

“I commend France for heeding the call to save our forests.

“This $100 million forest partnership will support crucial initiatives such as forest inventory, preservation efforts in areas like Managalas in Northern (Oro), sustainable forest land use practices, and comprehensive mapping of our entire country."

Emphasizing the government's dedication to sustainable practices, Marape assured all forest stakeholders in Papua New Guinea that collaboration would be prioritized to ensure responsible resource harvesting.

"Papua New Guinea pledges to conserve 30 per cent of the country’s forests, partnering with industrialized nations and the private sector to promote conservation practices benefiting traditional landowners," Marape said.

Highlighting the long-term vision, Marape outlined plans to use conservation funds for compensating traditional landowners who choose forest conservation over harvesting. He also stressed the country's commitment to transitioning to clean energy, aspiring to be recognized as a nation upholding the value of nature.

“I appeal to other nations and our local private sector to join our conservation efforts.

“Once we identify the areas for conservation, invitations will be extended to those with significant carbon footprints to subscribe to Papua New Guinea's endeavor to preserve our forests.”