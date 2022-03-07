PM makes short visit to Australia

The Deputy Prime Minister saw him the Prime Minister off at the airport this morning.

“I welcome my brother Basil back to the country after his delegation successfully raised awareness of Papua New Guinea products at the Dubai trade expo and the connections done, especially for our agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors," PM Marape said before his departure.

The Prime Minister also tasked the Acting PM to work with Mining Minister Johnson Tuke and the mining State Negotiation Team to bring Wafi-Golpu negotiations to a close for State to sign agreement with developers Newcrest and Harmony.

"Cabinet is expected to deal with Wafi-Golpu on Wednesday this week," PM Marape said.

Both leaders also discussed the repatriation of the late Member for Goilala and Commerce and Industry Minister, William Samb, after a post-mortem is conducted.