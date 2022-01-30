PM Lauds Churches’ Assistance

He said this during the opening of the new Level 4 Kapuna Rural Hospital in Kikori District, Gulf Province last Friday, January 28.

He acknowledged that Kapuna station was blessed to have a new rural hospital, which will continue to and effectively serve the people of this part of the province.

“We are here primarily to thank the Australian Government for the funding assistance through its Incentive Fund project with the Gulf Christian Services and the devoted Missionaries, who continue to serve our people, throughout the Purari Delta.

“This vital institution has been made possible through the work of Missionaries like Dr Lin Culvert, 97, also known as Grandma, who has served the people of the Purari Delta for over 70 years, through Christian faith, healthcare, education, nursing and other practical skills. I sincerely thank her devoted family as well,” PM Marape said.

He added that it is only proper that we appreciate the Australian Government assistance that through its close PNG-Australia Partnership project initiatives, Kapuna Hospital upgrade now consists of new and improved healthcare facilities for the people of Purari Delta, Gulf Province, delivered in partnership with the Gulf Christian Services.

“With the Government’s aim to secure a proper rural hospital for Kapuna and the Purari Delta, the construction of new and improved facilities provides higher quality healthcare and social services, including radiology equipment, a biochemical analysis unit, a physiotherapy unit, dental clinic, maternity ward, and counseling facilities,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He said this is the first incentive fund project in PNG by the Australian Government, which commenced in 2019. The total cost of the hospital upgrade was K10 million, from the Australian Government Incentive Fund, for which the national, provincial and district level governments are entirely grateful.

Prime Minister Marape also thanked the partners in the Kapuna Hospital upgrade such as SIL for the solar power system, Total Energy for shipping the building materials, Curtain Bros for the wharf, the community and many others, who contributed to making this project a success.

“The Government which I lead, stands ready to assist you further in continuing your good work and for further refurbishment of this rural hospital and I have presented a cheque of K3 million to the Kapuna Rural Hospital, through your local MP.”