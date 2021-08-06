PM Lauds Acting Judges

PM Marape congratulated the newly appointed Acting Judges of which six are women.

These judges are Laura Wawun Kuvi, Irene Ann Mugugia, Gertrude Tamate, Tracy Ganaii, Nerrie Eliakim, Camillus Jacob Sambua, Emma Wurr, Gerhard Linge and Michael Thoke.

PM Marape said the Government through the JLSC will ensure more appointments of judges and magistrates are made in the future to reduce the backlogs of cases in both the higher and lower Courts.

“Furthermore, it will ease some burdens off the legal system as the outstanding cases will soon be taken on by these new acting judges, which currently are pending before the National Court for trial.”

“I am pleased to note that more women are being appointed to the National and Supreme Courts as this paves the way for gender balance and women empowerment.

“Women are encouraged to participate at all levels and the above appointments is a clear demonstration of my Government’s commitment and support in empowering women in this country,” PM Marape said.

To further support this course, the Government is embarking on establishing five reserved seats for women in Parliament.

The Prime Minister said he desires to see more women reaching higher altitudes in their professional career paths not only on the legal and political fronts but also in other professions.