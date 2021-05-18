PM in Kokopo for consultations

The consultation process starts today (Tuesday May 18th) at the Gazelle International Hotel between leaders, technical experts and officials from the National Government and the ABG.

This is the first joint governmental consultation process and will be followed by a series of meetings between the political leaders and technical officials from the PNG National Government and the ABG, to iron out issues and agendas to be discussed in the Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) meeting scheduled for next month in Wabag, Enga Province.

This consultation process meeting follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the National Government and the ABG in Port Moresby last week.

Prime Minister Marape and ABG President, Ishmael Toroama, signed the joint MOA on the Dispensation of Constitutional Requirements relating to the Process of Transfer of Functions and Powers pursuant to Section 295 of the national constitution.

That Agreement will pave the way forward and has enabled the two leaders, who have agreed that under section 295 (a) &(b) of the National Constitution, irrespective of whether a request was made or not by the ABG since the establishment of the Autonomous Bougainville Government, the powers are now dispensed forthwith effective at the date of the signing.

It removes any hindrance, which also includes the issuance of a 12-month notice by the ABG to request certain powers to be drawn down from the National Government.

This joint governmental consultation process is amongst the first of many consultations that will take place to deliberate on the outcomes of the referendum, which is yet to be ratified by the National Parliament following and after such a series of consultations.

The two government officials will set the agendas to be discussed in the JSB in Wabag and outline the post-referendum consultations between the National Government and ABG.

Under the Bougainville Peace Agreement (BPA), the results of the referendum are non-binding, meaning it is not final and that the joint consultations will have to be done before the National Parliament ratifies it.