PM jets off to USA for APEC Summit

Before departure, PM Marape said he will continue to drive the climate change effect in the Pacific island nations during the APEC Summit.

Marape was farewelled by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and other Government Ministers and leaders this afternoon at the APEC terminal.

Human-caused climate change is severely affecting the Pacific, from more intense tropical cyclones to changing floods and droughts.

The sea level is rising, the ocean is acidifying, and the water's surface temperature is increasing.

The Coral reef destruction and shifting locations of marine species have also impacted ecosystems.

“Climate change and environmental effects will be my main agenda at the APEC Summit. I will be addressing the Summit at the last day of the meet and will make sure our plight is heard by those big developed countries.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned that given the current situation happening around the world with Israel and Gaza war and others, he will be supporting the talk of peace in those countries and call to an end to the war.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso assumes the role of Acting Prime Minister till Marape returns.

Meantime the Prime Minister urged the media to report with a patriotic heart and facts about the country and not to personalize stories based on ‘hear-say’