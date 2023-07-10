PM: Gov’t bodies must align with MTDP

Under the directive, Prime Minister Marape stressed the importance of immediate action and the need for all departments and agencies to deliver tangible benefits to the people of Papua New Guinea, so that the targets of MTDP IV are achieved.

He stated that the PANGU Pati participated in the 2022 elections with a primary focus on five key areas:

Fostering economic growth for achieving economic independence,

Developing vital infrastructure like Connect PNG

Enhancing education

Improving healthcare, and

Enhancing law enforcement

All of these priorities align with Vision 2050 and are further consolidated in MTDP IV.

"I have instructed Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu to ensure that all Government departments and agencies operate under a unified plan for the next four years," stated Prime Minister Marape.

"All Government departments and agencies have been directed to ensure that their corporate plans are aligned with MTDP IV. If they are currently midway through their corporate plans, they must realign them with MTDP IV. For those nearing the end of their corporate plans, new ones must be drawn up in alignment with MTDP IV and the Government's objectives."

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Government's objectives are not new and are aligned with Vision 2050, which was introduced by the late Sir Michael Somare in October 2009.

"Our long-term goal, as outlined in Vision 2050, is to become a middle-income nation by 2050," he added.

"Between now and 2050, our focus will be on economic growth, enhancing public service efficiency, meeting targets, job creation, developing essential infrastructure, and addressing law-and-order challenges. To achieve these objectives, I urge all Government departments and agencies to familiarize themselves with the plan.

The Chief Secretary Pomaleu will also convene a meeting with all heads of departments and agencies to ensure that deliverables are aligned with the targets of MTDP IV.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Marape announced that starting from next year until 2027, all Budget submissions will be required to align with the targets set forth in MTDP IV.

"This measure is implemented to ensure that every stakeholder is aligned with MTDP IV, thereby maximising our chances of achieving the desired outcomes," he explained.