PM gets booster shot

PM Marape demonstrates his government’s commitment to ensure that everyone who wants to get vaccinated, has access to it.

Marape joined his fellow Members of Parliament Ministers Kerenga Kua and Jelta Wong and East Sepik Governor Allan Bird to receive the COVID-19 booster.

“People the world over are lining up for booster shots and it is incumbent on my Government to give our people access to leading science and research in so far as COVID-19 vaccines are concerned.

“The direction from the Pandemic Controller was clear, and was supported and reiterated by the Secretary for Health last week. The vaccines are here for our benefit. I urge all our people to get vaccinated,” said Prime Minister Marape.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health has received preliminary reports of an impending surge being experienced at the Port Moresby General Hospital with positivity rates over 50 per cent in the past week.

Minister Wong advised that the surge was expected after large gatherings took place over the Christmas period. Wong further reiterated that our best defense against COVID-19 is to practice the Niupela Pasin and get vaccinated.