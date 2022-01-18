PM expresses concern for Tonga

He says the Government is closely monitoring the situation and will assist where it can.

“I am greatly concerned about the situation in Tonga where an undersea volcano erupted, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground,” Marape said.

“I join in with all the people of Papua New Guinea in sending our thoughts and prayers to the people of Tonga at this time.

“Tonga and PNG have close Government and people-to-people relations as Pacific 'wan solwara'.

“My Government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is closely monitoring the situation and will assist where we can.

“God protect Tonga in this trying time,” he said.

Picture courtesy of Newsroom-Church of Jesus Christ