PM encourages export to Asian markets

Prime Minister James Marape pointed out the populations of the Philippines, China and Indonesia, which he said are likely to deal with food security issues in the near future and PNG must be available to tap into this area of the market.

The PM was speaking today at a business breakfast meeting jointly sponsored by Kina Bank and the Business Council of PNG where he addressed members of the corporate community in the country.

While providing a view of the country’s economic projections over the next five years, Prime Minister Marape also pointed out the government’s efforts to re-examine the renewable resources sector of forestry, fisheries and agriculture and move into downstream processing.

He said for agriculture and food, PNG’s proximity to the populous economies of Asia, provides the country great opportunities to export food to these countries.

“I point Papua New Guinean businesses to this area of investment in agriculture business and the food industry.

“You have 110 million in the Philippines who are living on 300,000 square kilometers of land. They will have food security issues in the future.

“You have 270 million Indonesians. They will have food security in the future.

“You have more than K1.4 billion people in China.”

The Prime Minister said these countries have good existing bi-lateral relations with PNG, which already creates the basis for business opportunities to be harnessed and grown.

PM Marape encouraged investors to begin looking into this area, adding that agreements with the State to effect these business operations always stand and carry through no matter a change in government.

“Despite some seasonal economic fluctuations and seemingly weak economic fundamentals, PNG is blessed with a robust system of democracy where the three arms of government are separate,” said PM Marape.

“The Judiciary, for example, will function independently to safeguard all people in our country, including investors, to live within the law and agreement. This foundational tenet of our democracy makes Papua New Guinea a safe place for investment and business addresses.”

The Prime Minister encouraged investors to start looking seriously into food production and supply for the Asian markets, and said the government stands ready to welcome such initiatives for joint-ventures and partnerships.