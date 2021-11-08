PM defends delegation attending COP26

The Prime Minister was responding to a recent article in the press that brought to light the costs involved in sending the officials to Glasgow. He said everyone who is at the summit, is attending to related meetings sanctioned by the National Executive Council, given that PNG’s climate change agenda is different than most nations. The Prime Minister said PNG is targeting an economic return for our forest and oceans in not just the main COP 26 meeting, but other high-level meetings which are running alongside the main summit.

The PNG delegation is being led by Special Envoy and Minister for Environment, Conservation & Climate Change, Wera Mori.

“The decision to approve for leaders to accompany the Special Envoy, was for them all to fully participate at the Summit and side events and to state our case that we mean business. If the world wants our forest to be saved then big carbon emitting nations and industries must pay us to conserve our forest as well as fund our climate mitigation efforts.

“I am advised by Minister Mori that he had assigned them to specific side meetings and they have performed exceptionally well, given that for some of them, it was their first time to engage in an international meeting,” said PM Marape.

As for the officials, the Prime Minister said it is far less than the reported 62 and they comprise of selected government departments and agencies including the Climate Change Development Authority, National Energy Authority, the departments of Foreign Affairs & International Trade, Forest, Agriculture, Works & Implementation, Justice & Attorney-General and the PM’s Department; all directly involved in negotiating PNG’s position at the global climate summit on accessing global carbon markets and climate funds for adaptation and mitigation.

He said an NEC Policy Submission is currently being prepared by officials to capture the outcomes of Special Envoys meetings and the conclusion of the above arrangements including a Matrix for implementation.

The Prime Minister also appealed for people to understand the mechanics of COP 26, the side events, and the technical negotiation that is taking place.

“It is more than what meets the eye, and sometimes our discussions on these matters and the conclusions we draw is based on incomplete information and a misunderstanding of what these global events are about, without giving some recognition to those who are the forefront of getting important deals for our country through negotiations,” PM Marape said.