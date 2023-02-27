PM confident with One Forest Summit

He joins other Heads of Governments and Ministers of State of Rainforest Nations in this dialogue from 1st to 2nd of March.

“At the Summit, I will deliver a Country Statement and hold bilateral discussions with the Presidents of the Republics of Gabon and France and other leaders on how we can protect and preserve the rainforests of the world in a sustainable manner,” said PM Marape.

He said it is clear that Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has no provision for environment conservation, hence this Summit will address this significant gap area.

“I will be discussing options to work around Article 6 to find solutions that are applicable, precise and simplified to ensure that when our government makes a decision to reduce forest destruction, that the revenue forgone is replaced immediately by countries or large corporations so that we can continue to support our annual national budgets. I cannot commit to large conservation arrangements without the clarity and simplified processes with respect to compensation on revenues forgone when all forms of logging are stopped.

“PNG has extensive forest coverage biodiversity that we want to properly harness and develop to support the livelihood of our rural communities. The data on resources coverage and potential logging revenue losses will be shared with the bilateral and multilateral partners to clearly demonstrate the trade-offs. This data must define processes and systems committed conservation arrangements which are tagged to compensation.

“I will be holding bilateral meetings with President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Ali Bongo of Gabon, who jointly initiated this One Forest Summit after COP27 in Egypt last year, to support the three remaining rainforest nations to access innovative financing for forest conservation as well as scientific research,” said Marape.

Prime Minister is accompanied by the Minister for Forest, Salio Waipo and Minister for Environment, Conservation & Climate Change, Simon Kilepa. They return Sunday March 5.