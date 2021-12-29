PM Commends Toropo For Service

Prime Minister Marape attended the Commissioning ceremony yesterday, Tuesday December 28, at Murray Barracks to witness the appointment of Major General Mark Goina as the new PNGDF Commander.

As part of his address, he thanked Major General Toropo for is commendable service to the force.

Outgoing retired Major General Gilbert Toropo served many years in the force and for the past seven years was the Commander. During his term as Commander, he managed to accomplish the game changing tasks that were required of him.

With support from his wife Mary and family, Toropo was able to work through the trials and tribulations that came with the position he occupied. He transits to his new role as High Commissioner for PNG to New Zealand.

“My government and I congratulate you on your appointment as the new High Commissioner to New Zealand, and we have full confidence in your ability. We wish you and your family well in your new post,” The Prime Minister said.

Meantime, the Prime Minister also acknowledged the departing high commissioner to New Zealand, Brigadier General Francis Agwi for performing his role effectively for the past years.