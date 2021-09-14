PM commends MPs

The three bills, introduced by Minister for Finance and Rural Development Sir John Pundari, are; the National Procurement (Amendment) Bill 2021; Public Finances (Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021 and; the District Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The National Procurement (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed 86-7; Public Finances (Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed 90-3 and; the District Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed 87-7.

These amendments are part of the bigger Public Financial Management Reform in how the Government conducts its procurement in the country, and are in line with the ambitions of the Government that focus on driving the economy forward, and ensuring that value for money is achieved in all government procurements.

Previously, procurements under the value of K10 million, were open solely to national companies.

This has now changed, in accordance with the views of Prime Minister, James Marape that all procurements up to the value of K50 million are now open solely to national enterprises.

This procurement reform envisaged at providing equal and fair opportunities to citizens and local SMEs to participate at all levels of Government procurements.

Prime Minister Marape thanked all MPs for their attendance, an exception because it is a Monday, and putting in long hours on the eve of the 46th anniversary of Independence.

He said many times, MPs did not get commendations, but they were there to do the right thing for the country and put in long hours.

“I thank you all for sitting through at this time, late into the 10th Parliament, on a Monday and having over 90 Members of Parliament in the house, with 87 giving support to the Government (to pass the bills),” PM Marape said.

“These bills are meant to fix some of the legacy issues of our country as far as the process of procurement is concerned.

“I’d like to offer my commendations, at the highest level to all Members of Parliament.”

PM Marape especially thanked Opposition MPs, most of whom voted in support of the bills except for Opposition, Leader Belden Namah and a few others.