PM Calls For Transparency On PHAs

Prime Minister, James Marape made this call when launching the National Health Plan 2021-2030 in Port Moresby yesterday, Tuesday 7th December.

He said that new programmes are being worked out with the support of a development partner for 22 modern hospitals for the country.

“We must make strategic interventions synchronised with my view that all hospitals, health centres and community aid posts must be one hour within walking distance or by a mode of transport for our citizens, for reliable health care," PM Marape said.

With the spotlight on Health beginning next year, the Prime Minister said this would continue over the years with similar allocations in every budget till 2030 , even if he didn’t return as head of the country.

Also with a forecast of a K200 million economy by the Year 2030, the 7th National Health Plan has received the direct design oversight of the Prime Minister to add value to the overall economic goal as, he said, “a healthy population means a healthy economy”.

Health is receiving K2.8 billion in the 2022 National Budget, or 11 percent of the expenditure – the highest to PNG health since Independence.

Among significant areas worth highlighting is the allocation of K50 million toward the cancer facility at the Port Moresby General Hospital, another first within the health sector budget.

Besides this is the creation of 5000 positions for additional health care workers, which the Department of Personnel Management is now facilitating. This would later be migrated into the permanent structure.

PM Marape also highlighted areas within Health that also needed immediate attention beginning next year, including medical research and the elevation of the standard of the PNG medical board to nothing less than “world class”.