PM calls for restrictions on buai chewing

Furthermore, he has urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to take a proactive role in addressing these issues through their respective District Development Authorities (DDAs), including the allocation of funds for dental care initiatives.

Marape expressed his concerns during his visit to the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) dental programme in Port Moresby last Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The visit prompted a critical realisation of the challenges facing the nation's oral health landscape.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Prime Minister Marape shared alarming statistics presented during his visit.

Notably, Papua New Guinea holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest global incidence of lip and oral cavity cancer, a trend strongly linked to betelnut chewing.

Additionally, a prevalent issue is tooth decay among Papua New Guineans, exacerbated by the widespread consumption of sugary foods and beverages.

Remarkably, the country lacks a comprehensive Oral Health Policy within its Health Plan, which Prime Minister Marape said he would get the Department of Health to urgently address.

"Discovering that Papua New Guinea leads in lip and oral cavity cancer cases due to betelnut chewing is deeply concerning," expressed Marape.

"This habit not only jeopardises health but also contributes to the unsanitary condition of our cities and towns nationwide."

Marape further emphasised, "It is equally distressing to acknowledge the widespread tooth decay crisis among our citizens, largely attributed to the consumption of sugary products. I call upon all Papua New Guineans to embrace a reduction in betelnut consumption and the intake of sugary foods and drinks."

Acknowledging the shortage of dentists and inadequate dental care infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Marape appealed to all MPs to assume responsibility for these challenges.

He urged MPs to allocate necessary funding for the establishment and enhancement of dental care facilities within their respective districts.

The YWAM School Dental Programme has been actively engaged with three schools in the National Capital District.

The programme adheres to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, conducting oral health screenings for children aged five, 12, and 15. A total of 804 students underwent oral health screening, during which 1,629 dental procedures were performed.

YWAM highlighted the following key points to Prime Minister Marape: