PM Calls For Accurate Reporting

He said the media has to be vigilant especially during this time in the lead up to the 2022 National General Elections, when politicians and those with vested interest are resorting to manipulating the media for their own gains.

The Prime Minister's call comes after The National newspaper published the content of an official letter that had been leaked to the press and published today, Wednesday 15 December front page.

In the letter, the Government is seeking a K2 billion loan to contribute toward the funding of the Connect PNG Infrastructure Development Programme.

The Programme is Prime Minister Marape's key economic driver to connect rural Papua New Guinea through roads, bridges, jetties and airstrips, and since, 2019, has seen to cover 300 roads completed in the country.

It continues next year with its own funding and will run over the next 10 years costing a total of K20 billion. The Government is looking at a 100 percent connectivity of PNG by 2040, through this massive programme that comprises thousands of projects.

Prime Minister Marape said the media has a responsibility in conveying the right messages and supporting government programmes that are meant to improve lives and living standards, and not give the wrong message that might sabotage these efforts.

"BSP is already a lender to the State in many of our public private partnership projects and this letter is to ask if it can expand the loan facility to cover a budgeted programme," said the Prime Minister.

"It is nothing new. We thank BSP for continuing to partner with the Government in funding key projects over the years in the nation's capital, Lae and certain leading highways under the Connect PNG programme.

"I ask the media to respect these partnerships and give your support, not do the opposite to the detriment of these well-intentioned programmes and consequently, our people.”