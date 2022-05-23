PM off to Business Forum

Before departing, a small press conference was held in the lobby of Departure of the Jackson International Airport.

The Prime Minister said he and the State Negotiating Team will also meet with representatives of the Wafi/Golpu Project to progress the project. In his absence from the 23rd to the 25th of May 2022, the Minister for State Enterprises William Duma will be Acting Prime Minister. Upon his return, PM Marape will complete the formalities to appoint the Minister for Lands and Physical Planning John Rosso as the new Deputy Prime Minister.

Minister Duma, Minister Rosso and Minister for Public Service Joe Sungi where there at the airport to see the Prime Minister off to the Papua New Guinea Business Forum and Trade Expo.