PM Backs ‘Clean Energy’ Projects

He says the country’s partnership with Dr Andrew Forrest and his company FFI is bigger than just hydro in Purari River and will encompass a huge set of projects worth billions of kina that Papua New Guineans must appreciate.

Prime Minister Marape said the Fortescue Metals Group through its subsidiary FFI is seriously moving into futuristic clean energy and its scope is broader than just the Purari River systems but covering Kikori and Strickland systems, and the geothermal sites throughout PNG beginning in West New Britain Province.

“I have met Dr Forrest on a number of occasions and his interest in green clean energy in PNG is sincere and serious. FFI is looking at harvesting up to 25 gigawatts of power for clean energy to sell to the world from our country, including migrating some of FMG industries into PNG. These are huge projects worth billions of kina.”

Prime Minister Marape has also slammed a report in the Post-Courier on the government’s engagement with FFI.

“I am disappointed in Post-Courier’s misreporting and misrepresentation. This is a newspaper company with nearly 30 percent of Papua New Guinean shareholding interest who continue to misreport, belittle and tarnish the work the Government is doing. For the journalist to always find negativity in innovation shows a shallow mind when the world is moving into clean energy and new frontiers of technology.

“I am a prime minister who is excited about taking our country into new frontiers and breaking barriers that others think we as a country cannot do. This includes clean green energy, information & communication technology, digital and cyberspace, the downstream of our raw resources in gold, gas, timber, fisheries, agriculture and so forth,” he stressed.

He said the direction is new and might seem impossible to some, and affect the comfort many have enjoyed during the status quo, stating that this will not deter from this course.

“The world will move in this direction as far as energy is concerned and Papua New Guinea is partnering with FFI to pioneer this very source as part of our global response to climate change.

“If we do not join, we will be left behind when countries of the world move away from carbon-based energy solutions and into green energy.”

Prime Minister Marape said that all or any company with proposals to do business in PNG are welcomed and can come in with their offers. The government can agree, but due processes on compliance to PNG laws on investments, regulations and national interests must first take place.

“The natural resources in PNG are plentiful, including those in the green energy space. Hydro and water resources abound in this country, we can fit any investor in any part of the country who wants to use our rivers and springs and there is no clash or collision as alluded to by the Post-Courier.

Prime Minister added that the Government has the interest of its people first and will do everything it sees fit to make sure these large-scale investments are done properly.