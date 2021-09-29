PM: B’ville Peace Process A Priority

He said this when addressing over 100 heads of state at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) held in New York recently.

Prime Minister Marape informed world leaders that following the referendum in 2019, the PNG Government and the Autonomous Bougainville Government have held the Second Post-Referendum Consultation and the Joint Supervisory Board three months ago, where several important decisions to move the peace process forward were agreed.

These included the reaffirmation of both Parties commitment to the Peace Agreement and the importance of peaceful dialogue on the way forward guided by the country’s constitutional and parliamentary processes. The outcome of the referendum, transfer of agreed powers and a Joint Roadmap will guide the post-referendum processes.

“There is a clear recognition by both parties that much more work remains to be done in this critical phase and that constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and partnership is crucial for a lasting political settlement of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

“My government is also realistic about our capacity challenges to successful peacebuilding and sustaining peace. The continued supportive partnership of the Peacebuilding Commission, the Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund and the wider United Nations system and development partners will be vital to ensure the dividends of peace is shared and becomes long lasting,” he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledge the strong support by the UN in chairing the consultation process and supporting the initial engagement of a moderator for these talks.

“Our appreciation to our valued bilateral and multilateral development partners, including Australia, European Union, Japan, China, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom and the United Nations system for their continuing commitment and support towards the Bougainville peace process.

While commending the UN on the peace efforts in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Marape recalled the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders decision in 2019 and the outstanding visit by the UN Human Rights mechanism to address the human rights concerns in the Pacific region.

He said the visit is important to ensure that the people of the region have peace within their respective sovereignties and their rights and cultural dignities are maintained.