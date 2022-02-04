PM To Attend One Ocean Summit

The Prime Minister will attend the One Ocean Summit in Brest, Western France, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron where he will discuss conservation and sustainable management of Papua New Guinea’s vast oceans including the Pacific.

In addition, he will also meet President Macron for high-level bilateral discussions.

The One Ocean Summit will enable Leaders to engage in discussions to protect and conserve the World’s Oceans from the effects of Climate Change and to harness and utilize the potential of the Ocean to develop mitigation and adaptation technologies that will help in reducing emissions and provide environmental safeguards.

The discussions will also focus on cooperative measures to improve port security and combat illegal activities such as Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Prime Minister Marape’s bilateral talks with President Macron will present the opportunity for both Leaders to elevate the existing bilateral relations to explore potential areas of cooperation with a view to broadening current engagements in biodiversity, agriculture, forestry, fisheries and climate change among others.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his special focus on the trip, he will meet separately with French Petroleum Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pouyanné.

On 9th of February is a meeting with Total Energies with Managing Director for Kumul Petroleum Holdings to discuss and firm up on final arrangements and scheduling of the various milestone phases, leading to the construction of Papua LNG and P’nyang Gas projects.