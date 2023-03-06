PM assures support to disaster struck areas

On Sunday, PM Marape offered sympathies to the people of Vanuatu and said Papua New Guinea stands ready to assist its Melanesian brother regain its footing after natural disasters hit the island nation beginning Friday last week.

Vanuatu, now in a declared State of Emergency, was first hit by a Category 4 tropical Cyclone Judy and, two days later, by Cyclone Kevin, with winds measuring up to 230 kilometres an hour, according to the Fiji Meteorology Service. On Friday (03.03.23), two earthquakes registering 6.5 and 5.4 in magnitude also hit the island nation. No casualties have been reported as yet but hundreds of people remain in emergency evacuation centres in the capital of Port Vila.

"I am very concerned to hear this news of destruction and damage brought about by the cyclones," said PM Marape.

"Our Pacific island states are prone to natural disasters of all kinds and the smaller island countries feel the effects even more than bigger countries like PNG. As Pacific people, we always stand together united to face these challenges.”

On that same token, PM Marape said assessments of damages in parts of the country, including West New Britain, will be carried out and government support will be provided to those affected.

Recent strong winds and rain wreaked havoc in parts of the oilpalm province including the collapse of the 12th bridge.