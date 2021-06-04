PM Appeal For Peace During Polling

Polling starts at 8am and will conclude at 6pm at 136 polling sites within the five council wards in the electorate.

“Port Moresby Northwest is the most educated electorate in our country. Our people are encouraged to get out there and cast your vote and make a difference.

“If you have a say in how your country should be, it is only through your Member of Parliament and Port Moresby Northwest you have the opportunity tomorrow.

“Do not be influenced by money that is floating around”, he added.

The Prime Minister has also issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission staff to conduct the elections fairly.

“My appeal to Electoral Commission staff, don’t break the law. Give our people of Port Moresby Northwest a fair opportunity to vote.

“Going forward for the rest of the year, we will amend laws so that if those electoral officials who participate in electorate process breach any law, then the penalties will be higher for them.”

He said the change in laws set a standard for the 2022 General Elections.