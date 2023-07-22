PM apologises for mine closure

Speaking during the Security Forum in Paiam town, PM Marape called for a stop to tribal fights; to drop the guns and pick up business opportunities when the mine reopens. He appealed to communities to work with the security forces and maintain law and order.

The Prime Minister then presented cheques totaling more than K18 million to the Enga Provincial Government, the Porgera Development Authority and Paiam Town authority to start preparations towards hosting the Development Forum in Wabag this August.



The National Government has also announced a funding of K700 million for a 7-year infrastructure development grant, meant to implement outstanding programs like resettling people away from the mine area.

He said the National Government will sign the Mining License, following the Mine Development Forum.