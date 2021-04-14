PM announces upgrade to Hiritano Highway

He announced this in Kerema on Monday April 12th 2021, after launching the Ihu Special Economic Zone (ISEZ) and other projects in Kikori District.

Prime Minister Marape also announced funding of K5-million for Kerema Town roads; K100, 000 from the National Gaming Control Board to upgrade the Kerema Rugby League Oval; and another K20, 000 to support the local basketball competition.

He was accompanied by Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, Central Governor Robert Agarobe; Goilala MP and Transport Minister William Samb; Works Minister Michael Nali; and Kikori MP and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Soroi Eoe.

Prime Minister Marape said, “The National Government will support many of the upcoming resource projects like Papua LNG and Pasca, and others like the Ihu Special Economic Zone in the Gulf province.”

“The upgrading to the last stretch of the Hiritano Highway that links Kerema is part of a K100-million road upgrade programme funded by the World Bank and co-founded by the Government of PNG.

“We are getting the last stretch of the road linking Malalaua to Kerema, and other sections that have deteriorated in parts of Central Province, upgraded and re-constructed,” he explained.

Prime Minister Marape said it would be funded with a loan of K70-million from the World Bank that was being approved, while the National Government would chip in K30-million to have the last stretch of the road to Kerema sealed.

“By this time next year, the contractors will be working on upgrading and reconstructing work on upgrading the last stretch of the highway that has deteriorated and not sealed into Kerema,’’ he said.

“I came here today to Kerema to signal to you that National Government is based in Port Moresby and we partner with your provincial governments on the ground.

“My visits and staying with provincial governors, local members and leaders is to tell them: ‘You pick up the responsibility and create development to the needs of your province and people in the districts. Make it happen and we will come in where we can’,” he said.

“I appeal to you people to allow any road programmes and projects to flow through, as when there is a road, money will flow and other services will trickle down to the people.

Photo courtesy: PM’s Media Unit